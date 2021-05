HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – It is the ‘purr-fect’ ending after two kittens were rescued from the engine compartment of a skid steer in Hackettstown. On May 27, at around 9:39 a.m., Hackettstown olice responded to the construction site at the new QuickChek, located at 134 Mountain Ave, for a report of two kittens that were rescued from the engine compartment of a skid steer, police said.