The Bellingham Festival of Music is delighted to announce that it will resume a season of live concerts following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The modified series in the WWU Performing Arts Center will take place July 10—18, with three orchestral and two chamber music programs under the artistic direction of conductor Michael Palmer. The Festival’s ensemble-in-residence, the Calidore String Quartet, will present its annual concert and its individual members will also be featured as concerto soloists in the orchestra programs. In lieu of the popular Chamber Music-by-the-Bay concerts traditionally performed at the Ferry Terminal, orchestra principals will perform their annual chamber music program at the PAC, 516 High St. 98225.