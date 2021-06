Competition just keeps getting tougher for the Akron boys. The Rams were home for the final time this season last Tuesday, June 1 against a solid Wiggins club. Akron struck first, taking a 1-0 lead after the opening inning. Unfortunately, that would be the only run for the boys in blue. The Tigers tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning, and then took their first lead of the day with a five-run fourth inning. The score stayed at 6-1 in favor of Wiggins until the seventh when the Tigers added their final two runs, giving them the 8-1 win.