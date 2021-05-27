newsbreak-logo
Saratoga Race Course to open at nearly 100% for fully vaccinated fans

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga Race Course plans to open at near 100% capacity for vaccinated people. A few seats will be set aside for unvaccinated people. This comes as Gov. Cuomo announces free opening day admission for anyone fully vaccinated and using an Excelsior Pass. Opening day is Thursday, July 15. Tickets go...

wnyt.com
