Being rated 9 out of 10, Subnautica has to ensure functionality to provide and fantastic entertainment also. Players might need to learn more about the sea and live in the aliens guarding their historical and prohibited oceans. Moreover, players need to collect tools for survival while being cautious of the aliens since they have deadly weapons and are seriously interested in protecting their oceans. Played from a first-person perspective viewpoint, Subnautica PC game is an open-world video game full of eprotonmous epic and fun adventures. A boat of individual explorers crash lands on a mysterious planet called Aurora. Therein resides aliens and other mysterious creatures. Actually, gamers in Subnautica might need to collect funds to fix their spaceship and bond from the entire world of Aurora. You might also take a look at other comparable Open World Games Here.