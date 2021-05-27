Classic Laines Black Slippers With Artisan Pearl & Gold PANTHER Brooch

Staud Dress (size up!) // Target Sandals // Kayu Clutch (similar here) // Raffia Earrings (similar here) Is there anything more classic than a black midi dress?! I have a few in my closet that I just love because you can quite honestly wear them all year round, dress them up, dress them down, change the accessories from season to season, and well, a little black dress really does just make you feel like a million bucks. I love how easy-to-wear, stylish, and elegant black dresses are, and the fact that wearing one feels a bit like breaking the seasonal rules, but also totally classic at the same time. Wearing a black dress in spring is a great opportunity to play with the other elements of your outfit to make it suitable for the brighter and warmer days of the season (looking at you, accessories).