Hauppauge, NY

I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens in Hauppauge

By Ls Cohen
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Long Island got its second I Heart Mac & Cheese when the build-your-own mac & cheese chain plopped down in Hauppauge on March 31. (They have another location in Patchogue.) Featuring a menu of specialty mac & cheese dishes including a Lobster & White Truffle Mac with Maine lobster,...

