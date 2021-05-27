I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens in Hauppauge

Business View Magazine interviews representatives of the Village of Patchogue, New York for our focus on Economic Development in U.S. Communities. Situated along the Great South Bay, opposite Fire Island on Long Island’s South Shore, Patchogue, New York is a small, incorporated village with deep roots in its maritime past. Oystering, shipbuilding, and fishing operations thrived there during the 1800s, and given its proximity to Manhattan about 60 miles to the west, summer tourism, too, was an important piece of the town’s fabric. When the Long Island Railroad extended service to Patchogue in 1869, charming, family-owned seaside resorts began populating the area, attracting throngs of visitors to the 2.2-square-mile hamlet.