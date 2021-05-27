Betty L. Zeilinger

Cancel
By Daria Anderson-Faden
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty L Zeilinger, 89, of Kimball, ended her battle with ALS on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. The services were live streamed through Kimball Trinity United Methodist Church's Facebook page. Private family burial was planned for following the funeral. Friends were able to visit Cantrell Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit http://www.cantrellfh.com to view Betty's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.

