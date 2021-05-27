Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain to appear at Juno Awards next month

Three of the biggest Canadian music stars will be handing out trophies next month at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Following the news that Justin Bieber will perform at the June 6 ceremony for the first time in more than 10 years, it’s been announced that Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain will all be presenters, along with Alessia Cara and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot.