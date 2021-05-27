Stella Black Onyx Sequin Pants

Elegant flared pants with slits at the bottom of the legs. The pants are made of a fleshy, slightly thicker twill with a visible weave structure. A beautiful line of legs shaped to slim and lengthen the legs. Combine them with the ISABELLA DESIGNER BLACK jacket and wear it in the evening with high heels or elegant with moccasins on the block heel. Each of the proposed sizes is offered in two lengths (165cm and 175cm depending on height and choice of heels) to choose from. Name of the product indicates the length of pants. Also, look into the Size chart and SIZING tab for detailed measurements. When choosing the length of the pants, measure the inner leg from the crotch to the floor and consider the height of footwear (flat, heels, blocks etc.)