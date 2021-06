Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s long-time caddie-turned on-course analyst-turned fill-in looper, admits he had it wrong. “I have been telling people for several years now that Phil would win a major in his 50s, but I figured it would be the Masters,” Mackay said, when interviewed on Golf Channel’s Live From on Sunday night. “He just never ceases to surprise you, or me, or anybody. He’s got this incredible will to win. … I was so impressed. I think you’ll be dealing with him at majors for several years to come.”