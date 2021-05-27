newsbreak-logo
Weather-Based Outdoor Watering Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyze Sprinkler controller is an intuitive piece of smart home equipment for use in outdoor spaces that will work to maximize the efficiency of water use when it comes to keeping gardens cares for. The device works by being set up with an existing system in about 20-minutes and can be set to deliver optimized watering for up to eight zones. The system can even be used with a weather-based watering schedule to automatically offer hydration according to the conditions for enhanced resource savings.

www.trendhunter.com
