Weather-Based Outdoor Watering Systems

Don’t overwater your garden! Learn to make an Olla water pot to water your plants perfectly all summer long!. What’s an olla watering system, you wonder? It is an unglazed porous bottle form that is buried in the garden amongst your plants. When it is filled with water, it slowly releases the water into the soil to be drawn up by your plants roots when they need it. In this project, Sumi von Dassow demonstrates how to make an olla watering system out of clay. Read on to find out how to make your very own! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.