There is no official path to get to the beach either at launch or take out. Kayaks must be carried across drift woods at the put in. We stopped on the beach in Manzanita for lunch before continuing our paddle to Maury Island Marine Park. The next day we launch from the park and paddle to the take out point. There is an old wood ladder which can be used to bring the kayaks up from the beach to the street level. We moved the cars from the curbside of SW Quarter Master Dr to Docton Rd SW. Tides for this paddle is crucial. Tide at Burton should be around 8 ft at launch site and around 6 ft at the take out site.