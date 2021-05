1. Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature. June is the last month to enjoy the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Hockney – Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit. We recommend visiting this exhibit first, or you'll end up regretting missing it. Available until June 20, Van Gosh: The Joy of Nature exhibit examines the common ground between British artist Hockney and Dutch post-impressionist painter Van Gogh. They both had unique ways to explore nature via their very own lenses and interpretations. Inside, you will see how Van Gogh influenced Hockney in terms of color and aesthetics. This exhibit started in the Netherlands, and its stop in Houston is its only US appearance.