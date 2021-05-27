McDonald's in Illinois Entices With iPhone Instead of Livable Wage

All the refuge that you need from the scorching sun is in a cup of McDonald's sweet tea — be it the finger-numbingly cold plastic cup that it's served in, the rush from the heavily-sugared brew, or the refreshing mix of lemon and tea. There is something so satisfying about washing down a Big Mac with it, letting that sweetness linger long after a swig. It's a feeling that only Southerners would have been able to relate to if not for McDonald's intervention in 2008 (via Serious Eats).