McDonald's in Illinois Entices With iPhone Instead of Livable Wage
Although restaurants and bars are opening back up as Coronavirus concerns lessen, many fast food chains are experiencing an unexpected barrier- a lack of applicants. Demand for fast food and eating out is rising as more and more people get vaccinated and feel safe to go out, but there aren't enough people to serve the food. One McDonald's in Illinois is trying to combat this shortage with an unusual hiring bonus, a free iPhone.www.wideopeneats.com