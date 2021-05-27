newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

McDonald's in Illinois Entices With iPhone Instead of Livable Wage

By Lydia Greene
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although restaurants and bars are opening back up as Coronavirus concerns lessen, many fast food chains are experiencing an unexpected barrier- a lack of applicants. Demand for fast food and eating out is rising as more and more people get vaccinated and feel safe to go out, but there aren't enough people to serve the food. One McDonald's in Illinois is trying to combat this shortage with an unusual hiring bonus, a free iPhone.

www.wideopeneats.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Kroc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Mcdonalds#Chipotle Restaurants#Coronavirus#Twitter#Pto#Instagram#Black Wax Cafe#Taco Bell#The Illinois Mcdonald#Mcdonalds#Individual Mcdonald#Fast Food Chains#Burgers#Incentives#Employment Shortage View#Free Expensive Stuff#Chicago#Average Salary#San Bernardino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Labor Issuesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

What People Don't Realize About the McDonald's Strikes

Workers say that McDonald’s made $5 billion last year, and they deserve more of a cut. The motto of the strike was “15 for 15”, with workers exiting the Golden Arches in 15 cities — Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Flint, Kansas City, St Louis, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston, Houston, and Milwaukee.
RestaurantsBirmingham Star

With 10,000 vacancies, McDonalds boosts pay for food workers

McDonald's Corporation said it would increase the average hourly pay at its 660 corporate-owned U.S. restaurants by 10 percent, bring wages for food staff to $11 to $17 per hour. Additionally, pay for managers would increase to $15 to $20 per hour. The hourly pay increases, however, do not apply...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores

McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s are franchisees, and it’s also encouraging them to raise wages. The fast-food giant followed Chipotle, which also announced pay...
Labor IssuesPosted by
MY 103.5

Why Are McDonald’s Workers on Strike?

Why are McDonald's workers on strike? And what is the #McDonaldsStrike on Twitter?. On Wednesday (May 19), McDonald's employees in major cities across the U.S. — including Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, St Louis, Houston and Milwaukee, among others — went on strike, just one day ahead of the company's annual corporate annual shareholders (May 20).
RestaurantsWKRC

McDonald's location offers iPhones to recruit new employees

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WKRC) - As many fast-food restaurants across the country face a labor shortage, one McDonald's location is trying a unique approach to counteract the problem. The business went viral after posting a "Now Hiring" sign in its window advertising that new employees would get a free iPhone after six months of working there -- if they meet the "employment criteria."
Restaurantswevv.com

Some McDonalds Employees Set to Receive Hefty Increases in Hourly Pay

McDonald's has announced it will be offering a 10% hourly pay raise for over 650 U.S. restaurant locations. The pay rais does not include franchise locations. Only workers at corporate-owned McDonald's locations in the Tri-State are getting that increase. New employees will start off anywhere from $11 to $17 an...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Labor Shortage Spurs McDonald’s Franchise to Offer Free iPhones

It’s no secret that employers with minimum wage jobs are struggling to find and keep workers. The hardest hit is the foodservice industry, which is facing a labor shortage. In some cases, the lack of workers is so extreme that restaurants can’t even stay open seven days a week. It’s so bad that restaurants are bribing new workers to join their crew by offering significant bonuses and even giving away free iPhones.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About McDonald's Sweet Tea

All the refuge that you need from the scorching sun is in a cup of McDonald's sweet tea — be it the finger-numbingly cold plastic cup that it's served in, the rush from the heavily-sugared brew, or the refreshing mix of lemon and tea. There is something so satisfying about washing down a Big Mac with it, letting that sweetness linger long after a swig. It's a feeling that only Southerners would have been able to relate to if not for McDonald's intervention in 2008 (via Serious Eats).
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

McDonald's unit hands out free iPhones to new employees who meet certain conditions

Some businesses are just dying to find new employees as the U.S. starts to see the beginning of a post-COVID economy. A tweet disseminated by a Twitter subscriber with the handle Bragard (@brogawd) shows just how desperate a particular McDonald's unit is to attract and keep new workers. A sign in the unit's window says in huge letters that the restaurant is "Now Hiring" and in slightly smaller print it states "Free iPhone."
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

McDonald’s is Giving Free iPhone to Employees Who Stay on Job For Six Months

During the ongoing health crises, it is not easy to hire people, especially for businesses that cannot cater to remote working. Nonetheless, these businesses are coming with new ways to give people special incentives for their physical presence. Seemingly, MacDonald's restaurant in Illinois is giving its employees a free iPhone who stay for six months at least.
LawPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Reason McDonald's Was Sued Over Its Cheese

It is greatly understandable that fights over cheese may arise from time to time. A battle to the death for the last wedge of golden nourishment at the grocery store is perfectly acceptable behavior. Any judge would surely understand the uncontrollable urges suffered by someone desperate to grab a pack of cozy, creamy cheese.