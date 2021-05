MENDOCINO Co., 5/28/21 — Much of California is facing considerable drought, which has also brought above average levels of dry vegetation throughout the region, increasing the risk of potential fire. Mendocino County has already seen several vegetation fires, and Cal Fire has responded to 2,265 wildfires since January 1. As people prepare for holiday weekend activities, the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to rise significantly across Northern California, possibly reaching over 100 degrees in parts of interior Mendocino County from Sunday through Wednesday. Cal Fire is urging people to remember to take precautions to prevent accidental fires — including vehicle safety, mowing and yard work safety, and being careful while grilling and camping.