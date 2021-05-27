CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US tells Russia it won't rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration informed Russia on Thursday that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact, even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders. U.S. officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the administration had...

POLITICO

D.C.’s next crisis arrives in force

“No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”. That was PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’s answer to whether or not he can guarantee that the United States would not breach the debt limit on Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN says the country will run out of money. In a speech this morning, the president excoriated Republicans as “reckless and dangerous” for vowing to block a majority vote to raise the ceiling.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, Russia to push ahead with arms control talks after ‘substantive’ meeting

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States and Russia have agreed to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks aimed at easing tensions between the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers. Meeting in Geneva on September 30,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey and Russia are capitalising on a perilous world in which nations have no fixed allies or enemies

It seemed like the end of the road for relations between Nato allies Turkey and the United States. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described ties between Washington and Ankara as the worst ever under his 18 years as Turkey’s leader. “The current trajectory does not bode well,” he said at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last month, after he failed to secure a meeting with Biden. “The point we have reached in our relations with the United States is not good.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

It would be folly to sanction India over Russian arms purchase

Mention "Recep Tayyip Erdogan" to a U.S. national security official. Chances are, you will see a few eye rolls. The Turkish president has made a name for himself as a brash nationalist who is more than willing to tug at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sleeve for advanced weaponry despite his country's membership in NATO. Turkey’s deployment of the Russian-manufactured S-400 missile defense system continues to hamper Ankara’s ties with Washington.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The investigation into the Russia investigation isn't going well

The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
POTUS
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Wendy Sherman
Alexei Navalny
whbl.com

Window open for Iran nuclear talks but won’t be forever -U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The window is still open to reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but Tehran has yet to indicate whether it is willing to resume talks in Vienna or whether it would do so on the basis of where they left off in June, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Nothing threatens Putin’s regime more than Ukraine

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House earlier this month, President Biden “firmly committed” to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and “Euro-Atlantic aspiration.” The U.S. reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to decide its own foreign policy without foreign interference. Donbass; and seized Ukrainian vessels and sailors in the Kerch straight.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday.The Russian Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea The launch marked Zircon's first launch from a submarine. It previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate, most recently in July. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability. Officials said Zircon's tests are to be completed later this year and it will be commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022. Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
MILITARY
Poland
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Switzerland
Russia
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

North Korea Joins Race For Hypersonic Missile; Iran, China, Russia Chastised For Helping The Country To Test New Weapon

North Korea claims to have successfully launched a new hypersonic missile, raising concerns that the isolationist dictatorship is receiving subsidies from nuclear giants Iran, China, and Russia. On Tuesday, the Hwasong-8 missile was launched into the sea, with state media praising the "strategic weapon's" role in boosting North Korea's national...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

