21 In ’21: Fred Merkel, Three Times A Champion

The Italian GP, the sixth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, took place this afternoon at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello. It was a difficult race for all the premier class riders, who, before the start of it, had to observe a minute of silence on the grid in memory of Jason Dupasquier. The young Swiss rider passed away just a few hours earlier due to the injuries sustained in a severe accident that occurred yesterday during Moto3 qualifying and which saw him involved. Francesco Bagnaia, who was deeply shaken by the tragic news, could not maintain his concentration during today’s race. After a promising start from the front row, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider crashed out of contention on lap 2 while he was in the lead and was then forced to retire.