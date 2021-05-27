newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

21 In ’21: Fred Merkel, Three Times A Champion

By Paul Carruthers
motoamerica.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Merkel is the fifth of 21 AMA Superbike Champions and is the focus of this week’s “21 in ’21” series, which highlights a new AMA Superbike Champion each week as we move through the 2021 MotoAmerica season – the 45th year of the premier class championship. To a man,...

motoamerica.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Roberts
Person
Steve Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#World Champion#Superbike Champion#Three Times#Ama Superbike Champions#Freddie#Brits#The Match Races#Americans#Team America#500cc World Championships#Motoamerica#Hrc Japan#Ducati#Yamaha#U S A#Honda Italy#Ama Superbike Racing#Supersport Races#Motorcycle Racer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Seven-time champion Ogier leads the world’s elite into the Rally of Portugal

What promises to be one of the most exciting World Rally Championship seasons on record sees the 54th Rally of Portugal enter the spotlight this weekend. The fourth round of the series has attracted another bumper field across all categories but the main focus will be on the tussle at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, where 22 points separate the leading five drivers.
California StateTotal Motorcycle

Opening round 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship California

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team returned to action on Saturday with the opening round of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California. RJ Hampshire made his first racing appearance back since injury, earning a solid third-place moto finish en route to a fifth overall in the 250MX class. Jason Anderson highlighted the team’s 450MX effort with a strong finish to the day, claiming fourth in Moto 2 and sixth overall on the day.
Motorsportsathleticsweekly.com

Jess Judd and Oliver Dustin shine at BMC GP

Manchester hosts the second meeting in the 2021 Saucony British Milers’ Club Grand Prix series. Jess Judd delivered another classy performance with a superb solo victory in the 1500m at the Saucony British Milers’ Club Grand Prix at Sportcity, Manchester, on Saturday (May 29), Kevin Fahey reports. Following the pacemaker...
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

MotoGP: Vinales Well Under Race Lap Record In FP1 At Mugello

"We missed this\": Mugello welcomes MotoGP™ back to Tuscany The Pre-Event Press Conference se... Pramac Racing and Ducati: together for the next three years. Pramac Racing is pleased to ann... Jack Miller and the Ducati Lenovo Team to continue together in 2022 Ducati is pleased to annou... V for Velocità:...
Motorsportsbatleynews.co.uk

Nick Moss joins Inception's Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy for Paul Ricard 1000KM

Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy will be joined at Circuit Paul Ricard 1000KM by Nick Moss. Nick is no stranger to the longer endurance races, having completed the bulk of the running, an impressive 12 hours, earlier this year for the team in the 24 Hours of Dubai. Given that he competes in the McLaren 720S GT3 with the team routinely in the International GT Championship, the decision for him to join the #70 duo in France, was ultimately an easy one to make.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

AKKA-ASP’s Marciello Leads Paul Ricard Free Practice

AKKA-ASP’s No. 88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo paced Friday afternoon’s Free Practice session for the Paul Ricard 1000km courtesy of Raffaele Marciello. Marciello, who is teamed up with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella for round two of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup season, led the 47-car field with a time of 1:53.942.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Paul Ricard Friday Notebook

***Friday’s track action started at 9 a.m. with a one-hour Bronze driver test. Sky-Tempesta Racing Ferrari driver Jonathan Hui led by almost half a second from Martin Konrad in the second-placed SPS Automotive Performance Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. 18 cars took part in the session. ***Reigning Michelin Le Mans Cup champion...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Ducati MotoGP racer crashes out on first lap in lead

The Italian GP, the sixth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, took place this afternoon at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello. It was a difficult race for all the premier class riders, who, before the start of it, had to observe a minute of silence on the grid in memory of Jason Dupasquier. The young Swiss rider passed away just a few hours earlier due to the injuries sustained in a severe accident that occurred yesterday during Moto3 qualifying and which saw him involved. Francesco Bagnaia, who was deeply shaken by the tragic news, could not maintain his concentration during today’s race. After a promising start from the front row, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider crashed out of contention on lap 2 while he was in the lead and was then forced to retire.
Motorsportsracer.com

Marco Andretti confident Indy qualifying woes are solved

After taking pole position last year at the Indy 500, qualifying weekend this May was much less kind to Marco Andretti and his No. 98 Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda team. Andretti was 16th or worse in all but one of the first five practice sessions and the struggle continued in qualifying, leaving the veteran starting on the inside of Row 9. However, after wholesale changes and a thorough investigation, the team believes it has found the source of its problems and is positioned to make a much stronger impression in the race.
CyclingRideApart

13-Time Trials Champion Laia Sanz Rejoins TrialsGP Series For 2021

Where do you begin to describe the career heights of Laia Sanz? Over the course of her World Trials Championship career, she’s won 13 titles out of a total of 14 seasons of competition since 2000. If that’s not exciting enough, she also took 10 European titles and six Spanish national trials titles during that time, as well. In 2010, she set her sights on a new challenge in enduro, and went on to take four more titles in that discipline. She’s also taken four X-Games gold medals and one silver. Sanz + technical riding = serious business.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

2-Time U.S. Olympic Champion Will Miss Tokyo Games

Two-time Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor will miss out on the rescheduled 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after suffering a torn Achilles earlier this week. Taylor, 30, reportedly injured his Achilles at a meet on Wednesday in the Czech Republic. He pulled up prior to his takeoff in the triple jump event and was unable to compete.
FIFAphillysoccerpage.net

Union’s Champions League semifinal dates and times set

Concacaf has announced the dates for both legs of the Union’s Champions League semifinal fixture against Club America of Liga MX. The first leg at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (elevation: 7,200 feet) will be played on Thursday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The late kick is because most of Mexico is due south of the Mountain and Pacific time zones.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: What's in the bag of the four-time major champion?

Rory McIlroy sparked much excitement in the golfing world when he won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club earlier this month. It was McIlroy's 19th PGA Tour title and his third win at the event, but also, it was the clearest sign yet that the Northern Irishman was back on form and ready for the rest of the season.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Saucy back to winning FREC form in first Paul Ricard race

ART Grand Prix’s Gregoire Saucy won the first Formula Regional European Championship race of the weekend at Paul Ricard from pole position. The 30-minute race was cut short by two minutes before it got underway, as Monaco winner Isack Hadjar had an issue on the grid, prompting a second formation lap.
Worldathleticsweekly.com

Mo Farah is the man to beat in Birmingham

Distance running legend favoured to triumph at Müller British 10,000m Champs and European Cup but Marc Scott and others will be biting at his heels with Olympic selection at stake. On Saturday June 5 in Birmingham the four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah tackles his first 10,000m track race since August...