An interview with Jens Jensen on the 2021 California Offshore Race Week
While 2020 was marked by a pandemic and—for sailors—a dearth of regattas and offshore events, 2021 is happily proving to be a different animal. Vaccinations are hitting arms with ever-increasing VMG, and there are plenty of green shoots in the sailing world. For West Coast sailors, one of the most exciting of these green shoots comes in the form of the California Offshore Race Week (May 29-June 5, 2021), which involves a series of three races that take place between San Francisco and San Diego. Alternatively, sailors can opt to race a single, 500-nautical-mile leg from San Francisco to San Diego during the same week.www.sail-world.com