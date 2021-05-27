Hypoallergenic Pillow Brands To Try If You Have Sensitive Skin
If you suffer from allergies, it's very important to change your pillowcase often. Pillowcases build up dirt, oils, and sweat from just one use, all of which can cause allergies and harm the skin, via Insider. However, changing your pillowcase won't do much to alleviate your allergies if you have a dust-prone pillow. Normal pillows unfortunately harbor dust mites, pet dander, and even mold, per Prevention. While Consumer Reports states that machine washing and drying a pillow on a gentle cycle will certainly get rid of dead skin cells and everything dust mites love, your pillow might get misshapen in the process. Plus, many pillows are not machine washable.www.thelist.com