newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hypoallergenic Pillow Brands To Try If You Have Sensitive Skin

By Jenna Cartusciello
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you suffer from allergies, it's very important to change your pillowcase often. Pillowcases build up dirt, oils, and sweat from just one use, all of which can cause allergies and harm the skin, via Insider. However, changing your pillowcase won't do much to alleviate your allergies if you have a dust-prone pillow. Normal pillows unfortunately harbor dust mites, pet dander, and even mold, per Prevention. While Consumer Reports states that machine washing and drying a pillow on a gentle cycle will certainly get rid of dead skin cells and everything dust mites love, your pillow might get misshapen in the process. Plus, many pillows are not machine washable.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Hypoallergenic#Allergen#Pillow Pet#Perfect Skin#Prevention#Coway#Jersey Liner#Sleep Foundation#Allergy Standards Limited#Avocado Green Pillow#Dead Skin Cells#Normal Pillows#Everything Dust Mites#Allergies#Pet Dander#Certified Latex#Collecting Allergens#Moisture#Mold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Micellar Water Is The Sensitive Skincare Staple You’ve Been Missing

It all started in the aisles of Parisian pharmacies, with low-key French girls snapping up bottles of liquid facial cleanser that required little more than a sweep across the face to remove makeup. As the rest of the world caught on to the soft power of the best micellar water, few could resist its ease of use. It employs balls of oil, or micelles, to sweep dirt and makeup away without scrubbing, stinging the eyes or stripping the skin’s natural oils.
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

Best toners for sensitive skin

What are the best facial toners for sensitive skin?. A facial toner is a necessary step in a good skincare regimen. This step comes after cleansing the face but before applying any moisturizers or serums. Facial toners used to consist of strong astringents or drying alcohols for oily, acne-prone skin....
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Beauty Brands Are Getting in on the Fitness Game With Recovery Skin Care

Back in 2019, we called recovery as one of the fitness world’s burgeoning trends. In the years since, we’ve seen a rise in next-gen technology bringing pro-grade treatments into our homes, stretch studios popping up everywhere, and have gained an overall understanding that post-workout care is paramount. In the last few months, the beauty world has taken a note from fitness, releasing a slew of new recovery-based skin-care products that are specifically designed to be used after a workout.
Electronicspurewow.com

The Best Cooling Pillow, Whether You’re into Memory Foam, Gel or Down-Alternative

We’re all too familiar with the middle-of-the-night pillow flip: our desperate attempt to avoid waking up in a sweat puddle (or, if it’s too late, find relief from it). It’s no wonder that nearly every pillow on the market these days touts its “breathability” and makes some reference to keeping you cool. And when they vary in price from $6 to $240, you start to wonder: What’s the best cooling pillow out there? Which one really works—and would work for my side-to-stomach-sleeping habit? That’s where we come in.
Skin CareByrdie

La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum Makes Sensitive Skin Glow

We put the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Of all the skincare vitamins, I’d have to say that A is my favorite. Commonly known as retinol, it truly does it all: clears, decongests, smooths, and refines. It’s a super-active, and my complexion wouldn't be the same without it. The one caveat, though, is that it can irritate the skin, especially in the early days of using a new retinol product.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

We Tried It: How a Facial Reflexology Tool Gave Me Firmer Skin

If you've been following me for a while, you likely know that I am no stranger to trying anything under the sun that will give me better skin and a much-needed sense of relaxation throughout the day. (I guess it's just a part of the job when you're a beauty and wellness writer.) To be transparent, I usually try these beauty and wellness routines out of necessity. So, when I felt I needed to amp up the firmness of my skin, I looked into Traditional Chinese Medicine to see what I can find to help me return a supple bounce to my post-twenty-fifth birthday skin.
Skin CareInternational Business Times

8 Best Shaving Creams For Men With Sensitive Skin

A good shaver has its limits, but not with good shaving cream. Shaving creams protect your sensitive areas from razor burns and irritation by providing an extra layer of cushion, minimizing friction for a smoother glide. For men with sensitive skin, choosing the right shaving cream can be tough. Luckily, we've done the research for you. Here's a list of the best shaving creams for sensitive skin.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best kids’ sunscreens to protect their sensitive skin

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to make sun protection your priority. Whether you’re dreaming of a sunny staycation by the coast, plenty of paddling pool action at home or even, potentially, a trip abroad, choosing a hard-working sunscreen is essential – especially for your children.Babies and children have more sensitive and delicate skin that is highly susceptible to sun damage, so it’s even more important to take extra care with sun protection and what you use.The NHS recommends that babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct strong sunlight and all babies and children should...
ShoppingPosted by
People

Over 79,000 Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and You Can Get 2 for Only $32 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's just something about a hotel bed that makes you snooze a little better and wake up more rejuvenated. But you don't have to book a resort trip to get that same well-rested experience. Introduce a bit of luxury to your own bed with the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — you can get a set of two on sale for just $32 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event, going on right now.
HealthForbes

These 12 Pillows For Neck Pain Will Have You Waking Up Feeling Brand New

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you’re someone who suffers from chronic neck pain, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep....
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Unscented Sensitive Skin Cosmetics

The Pacific Shaving Unscented line is a new cosmetic product offering for men with sensitive skin that will help them to keep their face looking clean and fresh without irritation. The product range has three products in all including the Unscented Clean Face Wash, the Unscented Clean Shave Cream and the Unscented Clean Face Lotion. Each of the products are made with calming, soothing ingredients that will help to support the skin as it's tended to.
Skin CareBHG

4 Must-Have Products to Get Your Skin Summer Ready

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Rooshy Roy Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Aavrani cofounder Rooshy Roy didn’t plan on starting a skin-care brand. Through she always knew she wanted to start something, the pieces didn’t come together until she left a career in finance for business school and met her cofounder, Justin Silver. Silver had perviously worked on the beauty brand Tatcha, and Roy quickly realized that she could introduce Indian ingredients to American women in the same way Tatcha did with Japanese ones.
Skin CareHello Magazine

8 moisturisers under £25 that have the best reviews for combatting dry skin

With fluctuating temperatures and lots of working from home, many of us are looking for help to heal and soothe all kinds of skin concerns. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the best moisturisers for those who have extra dry skin - and products that are on a budget! These light and creamy moisturisers definitely deliver nourishing hydration and relief to even the most delicate and sensitive skin.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

The best version of yourself starts from within—nourishing your body with the from-the-earth ingredients that leave it feeling healthier and more vibrant. Sometimes, that inner spark means delighting in a clean beauty routine that stirs your self-love and encourages you to embrace the radiance of clean, supple, and deeply hydrated skin. Self-care is powerful that way.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Four Wedding-Day Beauty Tips for Brides or Bridesmaids with Sensitive Skin

If you are one of the countless women who struggles with sensitive skin, being a bride or a bridesmaid can be very stressful. Skin care products, makeup, and even some application tools can cause reactions, and when you're planning your big-day beauty look for a day as important as your wedding (or the wedding of a family member or close friend), redness, rashes, or hives are the last things you want to worry about. If you're nervous about skin sensitivities around makeup, here are a few things to consider, both when you're working with a professional artist or handling your own beauty look.
Skin CareReal Simple

A Guide to Understanding Beauty Label Lingo, From 'Hypoallergenic' to 'Clinically Tested'

Have you ever looked at a beauty product label and wondered what in the world half the terms mean? Whether you've been in the skincare game for a few months or a few decades, you're probably at least semi-acquainted with the ever-growing list of beauty trends, buzzwords, and marketing slang. Much of the staple jargon—like "non-comedogenic" and "clean"—has been adequately covered already, so we're shifting our focus to some of the more recent terminology that's firmly planted in the skincare lexicon. Consider this your ultimate cheat sheet to beauty labels.
Skin CareReal Simple

How to Incorporate Sunscreen Into Your Beauty Routine This Summer

Simply host Haley Cairo shares her tips for protecting your skin this summer using SPF products that double as makeup. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're not...
Skin CarePosted by
Ladders

11 ways you have unknowingly abused your skin over the years

Think Botox and fillers are the answer to youthful skin? Think again!. According to dermatologists and skin care professionals, healthy, strong skin is more receptive to these treatments, so having a good base foundation is critical if you hope to maintain youthful looking skin for as long as possible. That...