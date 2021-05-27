newsbreak-logo
WTAMU Gets Recognized For Security Degree Programs

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

West Texas A&M University announced Thursday that the Security Degree Programs has been named one of the most affordable in the nation. Security Degree Hub placed WT at #9 in its recently released list of the Top 25 Most Affordable Security Degree Programs. The Criminal Justice Degree Program offers career...

