There are countless tales that emerged from WWII. Many have been shared with the world through film. Some filled with heroism that have patriotism shining through and others on the other end of the spectrum. American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally highlights one of the most infamous figures from WWII. Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) was an American born in the early 1900s who eventually made her way to Berlin. She studied art and drama and dreamed of being a professional actress or singer. While in Berlin, Mildred was in a relationship with Max Otto Koischwitz (Carsten Norgaard). It was Max who approached her with the opportunity of a lifetime in 1941. Through her vanity, Max convinced Mildred that she would be a star if she became the voice of Berlin radio and essentially the Nazi party.