Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Memorial Day Reading & Listening

btrtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s review the LA Times list of books you should read on Memorial Day Weekend. And then let’s revisit some of the great interviews I have had in the past with Members of our US Armed Forces, or Authors who write about the experience of life in battle. American Traitor...

www.btrtoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Armed Forces#Memorial Day Weekend#Internet#La Times#Us Armed Forces#American Traitor#Books#Jesse Goolsby War#Authors#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Societygoodmenproject.com

Weekend Butler: Recommended Memorial Day Reading for CEO’s…and You

The great children’s book writer — someone buys a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar every 30 seconds — died this week at 91. His last drawings include several with “50 cents” written onto the image. Why? “Children should know they too can sell their artwork.”. LEONARD COHEN’S “HALLELUJAH” AS...
Books & LiteratureMic

Does listening to audiobooks still count as reading?

Like many adults these days, I struggle to find time to really immerse myself in a book. I often attend my beer and book club without quite having finished the month’s selection, or end up powering through the weekend before. But some members, who have equally busy lives, manage to finish every book on time. They swear by audio books, listening to them in the interstitial spaces of life — while driving or folding laundry, for instance — something they just can’t do with print or e-books.
Grandville, MIschoolnewsnetwork.org

Great day, all day, to read

Grandville — The hallways and classrooms inside Grand View Elementary were pretty quiet last Thursday. Not because classes were canceled, though — because every class was outside, reading. For the whole day. “My staff knows this, I’m just always about reading, reading, reading — it’s such a huge part of...
Whitley County, KYCorbin News Journal

Kick off to 100 days of Reading

The Whitley County Public Library’s 100 Days of Reading officially kicked off on Tuesday. Children are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day for 100 days during the program. The library provides logs for children to record their hours. Children who spend 20 minutes a day reading and return their...
Northfield, MNcarleton.edu

LDC Reading Day 6.4

LDC will be featuring Korean Chicken Wing for Friday Reading Day special. Sponsored by Dining Services Events. Contact: Kelly Rapp.
SportsPonca City News

Today in History

Body Today is the 154th day of 2021 and the 76th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the National Defense Act, expanding the size and scope of the U.S. National Guard. In 1965, Edward H. White II, an astronaut on Gemini IV, became...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Is Poe the most influential American writer? A new book offers evidence.

There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn’s, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd’s 2009 “Poe: A Life Cut Short.” Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch’s “The Reason for the Darkness of the Night” situates our nation’s most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls “the forging of American science.” Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London’s Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, “The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon.”
Books & Literaturelongisland.com

Every Hour, Every Atom: Transcribing Whitman’s Notebooks Panelist Discussion

WWBA is delighted to celebrate Pride Month with a panel discussion about Walt Whitman’s notebooks. This program highlights two different kinds of collaborative projects involving transcriptions: the scholarly edition Every Hour, Every Atom: A Collection of Walt Whitman’s Early Notebooks & Fragmentsedited by professors Zachary Turpin, PhD and Matt Miller, PhD; and Whitman Diaries & Notebooks, the new “By the People” crowdsourcing transcription project, for which Abigail Shelton serves as a community manager. Barbara Bair, PhD, Curator of Walt Whitman manuscript collections at the Library of Congress, will moderate.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Dan Frank, adventurous book editor, is dead at 67

Dan Frank, who as editorial director of Pantheon Books discerned in journalism and comics the potential for enduring books and introduced authors like Joseph Mitchell to tens of thousands of readers, died on May 24 in Manhattan. He was 67. His death, at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, was caused by cancer, his...
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

How the Poets Wrote of Billie Holiday

I fell in love with Billie Holiday’s music because it was something I was allowed to discover for myself. I remember that my mother and stepfather had gone to Nashville in 1993 to record an album. I was 15 years old. At some point during the two weeks they were away I bought a cassette tape of Holiday’s famous 1930s Columbia recordings backed by Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, with Lester Young often alongside Holiday to mirror a few phrases and to elongate and drift behind others. What jazz musicians of that period liked to call “filling up the windows.” By the time my parents had returned from Nashville I had memorized every inflection on that Billie Holiday cassette. I was hypnotized by her laid-back phrasing as well as the drastic change of tone in Holiday’s voice with each passing decade, plus the fact that in every setting the band seemed to be following the singer, not the other way around.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Yelena Moskovich's Playlist for Her Novel "A Door Behind A Door"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Yelena Moskovich's novel...
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: World Travel

Anthony Bourdain was arugably one of the best food writers/critics/TV personalities ever. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide gives Bourdain's honest take on some of the most interesting places in the world. The book also includes writings from friends, collegues, and family members about the wonderful world we live in and the wonderful man Bourdain. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The End of October: A novel (Hardcover)

“An eerily prescient novel about a devastating virus that begins in Asia before going global . . . A page-turner that has the earmarks of an instant bestseller.” —New York Post. “Featuring accounts of past plagues and pandemics, descriptions of pathogens and how they work, and dark notes about global...
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

100 outstanding journalists write America’s histories

I wrote my first weekly columns for the Daily Trojan in my final semester on the USC journalism team in 1949. Now, after seven decades, I’m grateful each week to find something to write about. When the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University selected a comprehensive list...
Savannah, GALiterary Hub

Watch a young Flannery O’Connor teaching her chicken to walk backwards.

In her 1961 essay “Living With A Peacock,” Flannery O’Connor traces her adult proclivity for raising birds back to a childhood memory: “When I was five, I had an experience that marked me for life. Pathé News sent a photographer from Savannah to take a picture of a chicken of mine. This chicken, a buff Cochin Bantam, had the distinction of being able to walk either forward or backward. Her fame had spread through the press and by the time she reached the attention of Pathé News, I suppose there was nowhere for left for her to go—forward or backward. Shortly after that she died, as now seems fitting.”
MoviesPosted by
B100

America: The Motion Picture Trailer: Netflix Animates U.S. History

At last, here is a history film for our generation. A generation that cannot be bothered with things like details, or even simple factual accuracy. It’s America: The Motion Picture. And it’s coming to Netflix later this month. The film retells the founding of our great country with a slightly...