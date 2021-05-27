Lenovo’s president: ‘Relentless commitment’ is key to record fiscal year results
MORRISVILLE – Gianfranco Lanci is retiring as president and chief operating officer of Lenovo in September. But if he were leaving today his exit would be at the pinnacle of Lenovo’s growth as a global technology company. And he’s feeling pretty good about where Lenovo stands today after the company reported record revenues and earnings for its most recent fiscal year. To what does he attribute Lenovo’s success?www.wraltechwire.com