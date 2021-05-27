Lenovo’s president: ‘Relentless commitment’ is key to record fiscal year results

"Synopsys continues to execute very well. We delivered outstanding second quarter results, exceeding all of our key guidance metrics, and business was robust across all product groups and geographies. Market demand is strong, and we see a new wave of growth on the horizon, driven by an increasing need for highly complex, connected, specialized, and secure chips and systems," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Recent transformative technology innovations position us particularly well to enable this new era. And combined with our multi-year focus on accelerating growth and expanding non-GAAP operating margin, we continue to manage the business to drive significant long-term shareholder value. Our excellent year-to-date results, coupled with increased confidence in our business, lead us to raise our fiscal 2021 revenue, non-GAAP earnings and operating margin, and operating cash flow targets."