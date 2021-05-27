Darkroom Is the Photos App Apple Should Have Made

The first time you use Darkroom on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll wonder why Apple didn’t make the Photos app this good. Darkroom feels instantly familiar, because it closely mimics the layout of the built-in Photos app. But when you actually start to use it, you realize that it was designed to be used, and not just to be looked at. Darkroom is so clearly just a better, easier, more powerful version of Photos that it seems like it must have been the plan all along. I asked CEO and founder Majd Taby if that was the case.