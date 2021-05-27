newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Darkroom Is the Photos App Apple Should Have Made

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time you use Darkroom on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll wonder why Apple didn’t make the Photos app this good. Darkroom feels instantly familiar, because it closely mimics the layout of the built-in Photos app. But when you actually start to use it, you realize that it was designed to be used, and not just to be looked at. Darkroom is so clearly just a better, easier, more powerful version of Photos that it seems like it must have been the plan all along. I asked CEO and founder Majd Taby if that was the case.

www.lifewire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Photos#Photo Editing#Apple News#Google Photos#Google Images#Desktop Mode#Adobe#Creative Cloud#Apple Design Award#Dslr#Darkroom#Icloud Photo Library#Pictures#Edit Mode#Bulk Edit Images#Editing Workflows#Prototyping#In App Purchases#Navigation Speed#Batches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Parler social media app returns to Apple’s App Store

Parler said its social media app is returning to Apple’s App Store after the platform added some algorithms intended to automatically detect violent content. [Parler] also said that based on Apple’s rules, the Parler app available on the iOS system will exclude certain content that could be otherwise viewed on the web-based and Android versions of the platform.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Explains Why You Should Buy a Mac

Apple today added a new "Why Mac" explainer page to its main Apple.com website, which, as the name suggests, pitches reasons why customers should choose to buy a Mac. The Mac is "easy to learn," powerful, and equipped with tons of apps and free software updates. Easy to learn. Astoundingly...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple Music web app leak all but confirms 'lossless' features

The web app to play Apple Music tracks in the browser has seemingly confirmed Apple's teased announcement is for high-fidelity audio, with code references for "lossless" appearing ahead of its launch. On Sunday, Apple updated the Apple Music app to tease an upcoming addition that will "change forever" how people...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Apple Music HiFi teased in Music app

We heard earlier that evidence of the new Apple Music HiFi or high end version of Apple Music was confirmed by the beta of the Android app and now Apple has started testing the new feature on their iPhone app. The photo above was taken from the Apple Music app...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Apple Music to bring lossless streaming to Android app

If you’re not satisfied with the compressed sound that music streaming devices bring to your ears, there are some options for some of the apps to bring high-quality, lossless audio. Apple Music seems to be preparing that option for its Android users, somewhat similar to the HiFi streaming options it will bring to iOS devices. The high quality audio streaming and downloading options have been spotted in Apple Music 3.6.0 Beta so hopefully we’ll get this in the stable version soon enough.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Apple profiles the team behind ambient sound app Endel

Apple has profiled the team behind Endel. The app uses ambient sound to help people relax, get to sleep, and even work better. Apple has today profiled another app developer, this time German outfit Endel whose app by the same name is used by people around the world as they try to sleep, relax, and work better.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Parler is again on Apple’s App Retailer

The Parler social media app on Apple’s App Store. Conservative social media service Parler is once again available on Apple’s iOS App Store after being after being taken down following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. The updated version of the app includes “enhanced threat and incitement reporting tools,” according to its App Store listing.
Cell Phonesthekatynews.com

Best apps for photo editing in iPhone

Are you looking for a photo editing app? Maybe one with filters, stickers, and other cool features to make your photos look even more amazing? If so, then this list of the top 7 apps for iPhone will be perfect! To find an app that is right for your needs or desires, keep reading. Here are our best choices for iPhone editing apps and a few alternatives if these don’t sound like what you’re looking […]
BusinessMacworld

Why Apple’s Facebook hiring fiasco never should have happened

The Macalope doesn’t know about you, but he went on quite a personal journey of discovery about Apple’s controversial hiring then firing of Antonio García Martínez, a rollercoaster of a human resources debacle that played out last week. The Macalope’s first thought was “I don’t have an opinion about this...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Apple Store App on iPad Gets Redesign

Apple today updated its Apple Store app on the iPad to introduce a refreshed design that includes a new sidebar. The sidebar on the left side of the screen offers quick access to shopping, Today at Apple sessions, favorites, order history, and more. There are also buttons to shop by...
Cell PhonesTidbits

Apple TV box vs. Apple TV app

Hgreiser (Hartmut Greiser) May 21, 2021, 8:55am #1. I take it, that there is no difference content-wise? If so I am happy with the app. No, the available content is the same on all platforms. However, the TV app on the Apple TV integrates with other services, like Amazon and Hulu, so you can track your watchlist and search for content on those platforms.
Cell Phonesmacstories.net

Apple Releases New App Tracking Transparency Video

Apple has released a new video in its ongoing ‘Privacy. That’s iPhone’ campaign titled ‘Tracked.’ The latest spot starts with the lead character purchasing a coffee and then being followed around all day by a growing crowd of people that intrude on his privacy. Back home at the end of the day, the protagonist is prompted by his iPhone to ‘Ask App Not to Track’ or ‘Allow’ tracking, and as soon as ‘Ask App Not to Track’ is chosen, the mob of people crowding his apartment pop like balloons, disappearing in puffs of smoke.