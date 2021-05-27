newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

COLUMN: GOP just getting started on anti-democracy plot

By Gene Lyons eugenelyons2@yahoo.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

Nobody wants to believe what they are seeing: the conversion of one of America's two major political parties into a cult of personality actively conspiring to overturn democratic rule in the United States. And doing so in broad daylight. Irish poet William Butler Yeats put it best in "The Second...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Doyle Mcmanus
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Results#Democracy#Gop Voters#Democrats#Gop House#Republican Primary Voters#Irish#Noncultists#State#The Los Angeles Times#Ohio State University#Congress#The Trump Cult#Arkansas Times#National Magazine Award#Senate#Democratic Voters#Electoral Votes#Trump Supporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: GOP needs to side with democracy

It appears that a bipartisan, independent commission to examine the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will either come to pass with significant Republican opposition or will die in the Senate because of the filibuster. Americans of every political persuasion should be outraged by this Republican stonewalling. The only...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats.Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls. One caller asked what she was wearing that day to ensure that she’d be “easy to get”. Another incident involved a videographer from the far-right conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit chasing her and an aide. She also...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe

Republicans on Friday blocked the launch of an external investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the issue is a long way from disappearing. House Democrats, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are vowing to charge ahead with internal congressional probes of their own, a process now more likely to include the creation of a select committee focused solely on the violence that day — and any role former President Trump played in instigating it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

American Democracy Isn’t Dead Yet, but It’s Getting There

When Joe Biden was a Presidential candidate, he carried around a wonkish book of international comparative politics by two Harvard professors, “How Democracies Die,” from 2018, to explain the urgency of his campaign against Donald Trump. He touted the book in an interview with my colleague Evan Osnos, marked up passages with notes and observations, and even, one of the book’s authors told me this week, recommended it to a random stranger he met while riding his beloved Amtrak. Now that he is President, Biden has characterized his efforts to restore American democracy as part of a global struggle with resurgent autocracies, in places such as China and Russia. “This generation is going to be marked by the competition between democracies and autocracies,” Biden said, in April, as he lobbied Republicans to support his sweeping, multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “The autocrats are betting on democracy not being able to generate the kind of unity needed to make decisions to get in that race. We can’t afford to prove them right. We have to show the world—and, much more importantly, we have to show ourselves—that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things.” He ended with a typical Biden flourish: “It’s the United States of America, for God’s sake.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A GOP senator’s angry shaming of Mitch McConnell demands more from Democrats

Sen. Lisa Murkowski just staged a last-ditch effort to persuade Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconsider his opposition to a commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Alaska Republican appealed to her Kentucky colleague’s conscience. In an extraordinary nine-minute session with reporters, Murkowski called on McConnell to stop...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Reflector

GOP, Sharpton hang democracy by a thread

Why is the so-called news media so tactfully describing Republicans as conservatives? There is nothing conservative about them. Why validate them with that word? A better name for the so-called Republicans would be “The Against Party.” Well, that wouldn’t fit either because they are for anything that benefits them personally and their wealthy friends. Nation, be damned!
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Paul Ryan To Call Out Party For Its Loyalty To Trump: GOP Should Not Depend ‘On The Populist Appeal Of One Personality’

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will call on his party to stay true to its principles and not blindly follow the leadership of one man, former President Donald Trump, during a speech Thursday night, joining a small chorus of prominent Republicans to urge a reckoning within the party, months after Trump left the White House.