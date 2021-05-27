Trying and Failing to Epically Own Bernie Sanders
Right wing media attacking socialists for doing everyday things has become its own genre of content. But the latest Bernie Sanders bombshell might be Pulitzer-worthy. According to the story, which aggregates reports from Edward-Isaac Dovere's forthcoming book, Sanders prefers king-sized beds in his hotel rooms, a specific number of blankets, and other luxuries like *checks notes* green tea and honey. He also prefers his room at a crisp 60 degrees, "even if it meant opening a window in winter or manually overriding the hotel's climate control system." What a monster.