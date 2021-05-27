newsbreak-logo
Home & Garden

Playful Smart Home Concepts

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryday Experiments by IKEA's Space10 design and research lab is an ongoing series of digital experiments that play with the role of technology in the home. Invisible Roommates takes a look at how devices in the home communicate with one another and visualizes their interactions. Space10's Everyday Experiments project also...

#Smart Home#Blockchain Technology#Footprints#Sound Design#Smart People#Digital Design#Digital Technology#Everyday Experiments#Traceability#Field Systems#Ai Digital Buddy#Digital Experiments#Fun#Everyday Items#Sound Bubbles#Digital Twins#Taps#Invisible Roommates#Localized Silence#Chain
