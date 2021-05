(Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (STAMFORD, Conn.) A man attempted to carjack a woman and bit a police officer on Sunday in Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate. Alecc Porticio, 21, was arrested on Sunday after his attempted carjacking ended in a broken car window and an injured police officer. He was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal attempt at second-degree larceny, criminal attempt at robbery involving an occupied vehicle, assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, breach of peace and criminal mischief.