It would be easy enough to say that at Agnes, Pasadena’s highly anticipated new all-day restaurant, cheesery, and marketplace, the details matter. It’s a common refrain for most places, a sort of shorthand meant to overstate the obvious: owners and chefs care about how their restaurants look, about the food they serve, about the people who work at and are served inside. But few places actually look as put together or as purposeful as Agnes on Green Street, at least from day one. Again, it’s all in the details.