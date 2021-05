Even though the Arizona Coyotes failed to reach the NHL playoffs, this year’s version of the tournament will still be fun to watch. It was satisfying to watch the Arizona Coyotes defeat the San Jose Sharks at the Shark tank 5 to 2 on Friday night, yet I couldn’t help but wonder what fellow Yotes fans were thinking as the game went on and the Desert Dogs pulled out a win. Was it “that was great, but too little too late” and thus nothing to get excited about, or was there a glimmer of hope in seeing two of the newest representatives of the Coyotes future (three if you count Michael Bunting) get some valuable NHL playing time and scoring goals, or a bit of both? Victor Soderstrom and Jan Jenik both lit the lamp on a night when Phil Kessel got his 19th goal of the season and 900th NHL point.