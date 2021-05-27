Toronto school district employee distributes anti-Israel manual to educators

From today's decision by Judge John L. Badalamenti (M.D. Fla.) in Oakes Farms Food & Distribution Servs., LLC v. School District of Lee County:. Francis A. "Alfie" Oakes is the owner of Oakes Farms Food & Distribution Services, LLC …. From 2016 to 2020, Oakes Farms supplied the School District of Lee County … with fresh produce. Shortly after Oakes Farms's contract with the School District was unanimously renewed for the 2020-21 school year, Mr. Oakes wrote a post on his personal Facebook page discussing the killing of George Floyd, bemoaning the "brainwashing" influence of the media, and characterizing the COVID-19 pandemic as a "hoax." Three days after Mr. Oakes's post, the School District terminated its contract with Oakes Farms. Plaintiffs believe the termination was unlawful retaliation for Mr. Oakes exercising his First Amendment rights ….