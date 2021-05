President Biden on Sunday said he will call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in Geneva in June. “I had a long conversation, two hours recently, with [Chinese] President Xi, making it clear to him that we can do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that’s who we are. I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear that we will not, we will not, stand by and let him abuse those rights,” Biden said in remarks delivered at the annual Memorial Day service in Delaware.