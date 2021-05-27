Lesley Ann Brandt Tells All On The Return Of “Lucifer”
You know Lesley-Ann Brandt and you love her, even though — and maybe because she’s so awesome as demon from hell Maze (Mazikeen) on cult series Lucifer. The South African actress is one of our favorite stars on the series, which will resume the second part of its fifth season on May 28th after a pandemic-related hiatus. Here, we chat with the 39-year-old star about what’s in store for part two (and the show’s upcoming sixth and final season), keeping in touch with her castmates during the pandemic and how she (a much more charitable figure than Maze) manages to find heaven on Earth (NOT hell).hauteliving.com