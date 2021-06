One year after surviving his battle with COVID-19, Shawn Skenandore is back on the waters and has qualified for the 2021 16th Annual Black Bass World Championship. One full year after nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Shawn Skenandore is beyond grateful to the Creator for granting him more time with his family and friends. The deadly virus landed Skenandore in the St. Mary’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit hooked up to a ventilator with such a bleak prognosis that Last Rites were administered. But despite lingering effects from the virus he hasn’t wasted any time in getting out and enjoying his new lease on life.