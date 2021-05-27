Cancel
Tiger King is now a cryptocoin

By Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tiger King pop culture wave has now crashed onto cryptocurrency. Tiger-King Crypto Coins are now available for purchase, according to the website of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Money raised from the coins will go toward a defense fund created for Maldonado-Passage, the self-proclaimed Tiger King.

