Move over, Goon Squad! Space Jam's original Monstars are back in 'Teen Titans GO!' crossover
In the upcoming Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, LeBron James will join forces with the Looney Tunes in an effort to beat the Goon Squad in a high-stakes game of basketball. The Goons are a team of souped-up dribblers created by the movie's central antagonist, Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), but for many old school fans, these baddies can't hold a candle to Michael Jordan's adversaries: the dreaded Monstars. Fortunately, Warner Bros. hasn't forgotten about the Nerdlucks, the group of aliens from Moron Mountain who came to our planet to steal talent from the greatest NBA players of 1990s.www.syfy.com