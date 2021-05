NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2021-- Underscoring the public’s broader readiness to return to live experiences, the New York Knicks today announced that the team’s first-two playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks, set at 15,000 capacity due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, sold out. Fully-vaccinated fans are expected to make up almost 90% of those in attendance at The Garden. The events will be the largest indoor gatherings for New York State since the start of the pandemic.