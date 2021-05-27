newsbreak-logo
Growing up Hope: Reflections of Linda Hope, the daughter of legendary comedian Bob Hope

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the daughter of the legendary comedian Bob Hope. The co-author of the book “Dear Bob…Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with The G.I.s of World War II,” Linda recounts what it was like growing up when Bing Crosby or Lucille Ball might ring the bell! Did the Hope kids have normal childhoods? Did they get caught up in the celebrity lifestyle? How did it feel when your dad went off to entertain troops in the theater of war? Linda answers all of these questions and more, including reflecting on how she hopes her parents will be remembered in history. The book “Dear Bob” is available on Amazon and in bookstores now….If you are a fan of one of the most famous comedians of his or any time, you’ll want to tune in and listen!

