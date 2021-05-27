newsbreak-logo
North Carolina sheriff sued for requiring deputies to be vaccinated

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. — A former Durham County deputy is suing Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, saying he was fired because he wouldn't comply with the sheriff's mandate that all deputies be vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC affiliate WRALreports. Christopher Neve wants a federal judge to declare the vaccination requirement unconstitutional and to reinstate...

