Is a third sewer system coming?

Mickey Starling ECB Publishing, Inc. After 47 years of faithful service to his community, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Major Bill Bullock has hung up his badge. He completed his remarkable tenure in law enforcement on Friday, April 30. Prior to his last day on the job, Bullock was given a surprise retirement party outside of the JCSO on Wednesday, April 21. Bullock's co-workers know him well, so they kept the gathering small, but keeping it a secret was more challenging. He had already noticed the tent set up in the yard, when his wife shows up from Marianna, where the couple now resides. “What are you doing here?” Bullock asked his wife, Debbie. “I just came to see you,” she responded as innocently as possible. He wasn't buying it and responded with, “Something's up, and it probably has something to do with all that stuff set up outside.” Never one for the limelight, the Monticello native was simply being true to form. But some noteworthy attention is inevitable for someone as beloved as Bullock, who began his career as a patrolman with the Monticello Police Department on Jan. 1, 1974, grossing only $500 a month for his salary. He had just returned from serving four years in the United States Army, spending a year in Vietnam, as part of the 2-14 Infantry “Golden Dragons,” of the 25th Infantry Division. Bullock was a squad leader, who often walked point when in formation. His primary assignment involved helicopter assaults and ambushes. Because he spent at least 90 days in combat, Bullock was awarded the prestigious Army Combat Infantryman's Badge for his heroic service. Bullock is a 1969 graduate of Jefferson County High School, which was located in what is now known as the “A Building.” He was excited to join the police department, and enjoyed his 31-year tenure with them. One particular incident remains fresh in his memory. One day, he was returning to the police department with Chief Griffin, who entered through the back door. Bullock entered through the front door, finding the dispatcher dealing with an angry man who was holding a gun to her head. The man quickly turned the gun towards Bullock, who began attempting to calm him. He successfully convinced him to step outside to discuss his concerns. Once safely out the door, Bullock was able to wrestle the gun from the man, but Bullock did not anticipate that the gunman, who suffered from Polio, would use one of his crutches as a weapon. “He beat the crap out of me with a crutch,” recalls Bullock. As it turned out, the gunman was intent on killing Chief Griffin. Deputy Chief Bullock left the Monticello Police Department on Feb. 28, 2005 and began working the following day, March 1, 2005, as the Chief Deputy of the JCSO, serving under Sheriff David Hobbs, until his Hobbs’ death in 2017. Bullock continued in his position when the current sheriff, Mac McNeill was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to complete Hobbs’ term. Bullock relayed that he greatly enjoyed serving with both of these men. Bullock served for 16 years with the JCSO. For Sheriff McNeill's part, he could not be more grateful for his time with Bullock. “I was very nervous when I was first appointed as sheriff,” said McNeill. “Bill was the only person I was familiar with in the department. As I walked down the hall on my first day, Bill stuck his head out of his office and gave me a big smile. I knew then that everything was going to be fine. The help he gave me as a new sheriff was invaluable. We really hate to see him go because he's such a big part of the community.” During his retirement party, Bullock received several parting gifts. Sheriff McNeill presented his duty weapon and retirement badge to him as well as a new jacket. Also, former Sheriff Hobbs’ widow, Brenda, gave Bullock her husband's belt and belt buckle. This came as a complete shock to Bullock, who had worked for many years with Hobbs, and was extremely grateful to be given such a special gift. Bullock was joined for his retirement celebration by his wife of 47 years, Debbie, and their daughter, Gina and her husband, Lance and their two grandchildren: Brooklyn and Roselynn.