Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Debt-to-GDP ratio to go above 100% in Friday's budget

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Frequent changes in tax rules are undesirable from a business planning standpoint." "Most states will receive COVID-19 budget aid in two tranches a year apart." "It's critically important that fiscal policy be responsible, not impose tax increases on future generations." "Real interest cost on federal debt is currently negative at...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Federal Budget#Gdp#Investment Decisions#Fiscal Policy#Us Treasury#Tax Policy#Treasury Sec#Federal Debt#Covid 19 Budget Aid#Real Interest Cost#Tax Increases#S P 500#Market Sentiment#Deficits#Tax Rules#Open Markets#Investment Advisors#Investment Advice#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast improves to 4.4% for Q2 after this week's data

"News from this week’s data releases increased the nowcast for 2021:Q2 by 0.2 percentage point and increased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.2 percentage point," the NY Fed explained in its publication. "Positive surprises from ADP employment and business inventories data accounted for most of the increase in both quarters."
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Labor Market Data Improves

U.S. bonds yields rose slightly on Thursday as two new data releases pointed to a continued recovery in the U.S. labor market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.63% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up to 2.3%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%. After a gain to start the year, rates have been stuck around these levels for six weeks.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden's budget plan swells U.S. debt before tax hikes kick in

U.S. President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget plan foresees a big near-term increase in U.S. debt to fund his plans to reduce inequality, combat climate change, rebuild U.S. infrastructure and invest in new technologies, but counts on higher tax revenues to reduce deficits in the longer term. The budget proposal...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on Biden's proposed budget

* U.S. 7-year auction shows strong outcome * U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises * NY Fed's reverse repo hits record volume of $485.3 bln (Adds U.S. 7-year note auction results, analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns. Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results as well. The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said. Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction. "The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this morning's budget headlines and the increase in rates left a solid intraday concession for 7s," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO in a note after the auction. Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of the proposed Biden's budget for next year. The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget. "The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020. A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from Wednesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday. In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash. May 27 Thursday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3083 0.005 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.8155 0.018 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 0.029 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.036 20-year bond 100-200/256 2.2014 0.031 30-year bond 101-216/256 2.2896 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessWWAY NewsChannel 3

Treasury Secretary Yellen says economic recovery likely to be ‘bumpy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. Yellen insists that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the economy,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing that...
Businessetftrends.com

Fed Stance Unaffected by Jobs Report as Treasury ETFs Climb

With a much-anticipated jobs report out of the way on Friday, investors are breathing a sigh of relief, as the Federal Reserve is unlikely to begin tapering, despite the strong payroll data. Hiring continued in May, with the addition of 559,000 new jobs, but that figure still wasn’t enough to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The effect of government and monetary policy on markets

Many consider that the response to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/9 was a watershed moment when it came to loosening monetary policy. Sure, it was extraordinary to see the coordinated response from central bankers as they slashed interest rates to zero, or, as in the case of Japan and Switzerland, less than zero (or negative to use the technical term).
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Poised to extend its advance on a break above 110.10

USD/JPY is up, trading near a daily high of 109.88, as US inflation concerns recede. The pair could extend its advance but needs to accelerate above 110.10, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. “US government yields ease, somehow indicating investors prefer to focus on US economic growth instead of...
U.S. PoliticsFXStreet.com

What's happening with the federal budget and debt ceiling?

In this report, we focus on the nuts and bolts of fiscal policy that are lurking on the horizon: the FY 2022 federal budget and the upcoming reinstatement of the debt ceiling. On August 1, 2021 the debt limit suspension will end, and the new cap on federal debt will be set at the level of debt that prevails on that day.
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House, Treasury Watching Inflation Closely, Yellen Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she believes recent rise in inflation will prove temporary and that there is still slack in the economy, but that the White House, Congress, and Treasury are watching it close and have the tools to address it if needed.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Yellen urges Congress to increase Treasury Department funding levels

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to increase the Treasury Department's budget as it struggles to launch new programs designed to distribute trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief. Yellen, while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, told lawmakers that Treasury's budget – not...
Economykitco.com

Brazil's Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday revised its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, painting a slightly brighter picture for public finances as it projected a lengthening of the country's debt profile and an increase in floating rate issuance. The new forecasts come as figures showed that...
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Crypto payments above $10,000 would be reported to IRS under Treasury plan

The Biden administration wants businesses to report cryptocurrency transactions with values of at least $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. "Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the US Treasury Department said in its proposal for implementing the tax compliance initiatives in President Biden's American Families Plan. The larger Biden plan still needs approval from Congress.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to modest gains above mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

NZD/USD witnessed a modest short-covering bounce on Friday amid oversold conditions. Thursday’s upbeat US macro releases continued underpinning the USD and capped gains. The market focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily...