Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

‘Executive of India and Pfizer are running in combination to carry vaccines to India once imaginable’

By Kim Diaz
thenewstrace.com
 5 days ago

VK Paul, a member of the Corona vaccine NITI Aayog, has stated that with Pfizer indicating the supply of the vaccine, the federal government and the corporate are running in combination to import it once imaginable. Paul on Thursday stated in a observation on ‘Myths and details on India’s vaccination procedure’ that the availability of vaccines is restricted globally. Firms have their very own personal tastes, plans and constraints. Accordingly, she allocates vaccines. ”Paul may be the pinnacle of the Kovid-19 staff in India. He stated, “Once there was once indication at the availability of the vaccine from Pfizer, the central govt and the corporate set to work in combination for its import.” Additionally Learn – Well being Ministry said- If there’s a separate vaccine in the second one dose of Corona, then there may be not anything to fret about, however…

thenewstrace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Supply Management#Jadj#Ip#Bharat Biotech#Nationwide Skilled Team#Ministry#Pfizer Vaccine#Russia Vaccines#Purchasing Vaccines#Combination#Bharat Biotech Crops#Indian Firms#Sars Cov 2 Virus#Chhattisgarh Information#Consistent Talks#Home Manufacturing#Indian Govt Officers#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Hospitality sector seeks more govt help

Jun. 1—The hospitality sector, one of the worst-hit by the covid-19 pandemic, is seeking more government assistance to stay afloat. So far, the only respite has been the finance ministry's decision to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to the sector, under which the ministry recently removed the ceiling of INR500 crore in loan outstanding as on 29 February 2020 to be eligible to avail credit.
Healthsamachar-news.com

Sputnik V’s Largest Consignment of 3 Million Doses Lands in Hyderabad

Latest consignment of nearly 3 million doses of the Sputnik V landed in Telangana from Russia early on Tuesday, making it the third and largest delivery of the imported Covid-19 vaccines. The doses arrived on specially-chartered freighter at Hyderabad Airport. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as...
Healthommcomnews.com

Odisha Seeks Procurement Of Global Vaccines By Centre

Bhubaneswar: In view of the formalities that need to be completed for procurement of vaccines from global manufacturers, Odisha Government on Tuesday asked the Centre to manage the process at the country-level rather than by individual States. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, in a letter to Union Health Minister...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

AIA supports India in COVID crisis with USD2.5 million

Hong Kong / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; or the "Company"; stock code: 1299) has contributed USD 2.5 million to support relief efforts in India, where waves of coronavirus infections have now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people. Bill Lisle, AIA's Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, said: "In light of the raging COVID pandemic in India, and in solidarity with Tata AIA Life's more than 8,000 employees, over 41,000 agents and 1.9 million customers in India, we recognise that this is a critical moment for us to make a meaningful, material contribution. AIA's purpose to help millions of people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is more resonant than ever. Our hearts go out to the people of India, where AIA has operated with its joint venture partner, Tata Group, for over 20 years." "We are also pleased to be able to collaborate with Tata Trusts and the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. We are confident that our $2.5 million contributions will bring a significant measure of hope, peace of mind, and protection to millions of people in India at a time of their greatest need during an ongoing pandemic."This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
Economyraresimple.com

New Delhi Reopens a Crack Amid Gloomy Economic Forecast for India

NEW DELHI — The Indian capital, which simply weeks in the past suffered the devastating pressure of the coronavirus, with tens of hundreds of latest infections every day and funeral pyres that burned day and evening, is taking its first steps again towards normalcy. Officials on Monday reopened manufacturing and...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Lowest in 54 Days, India Reports 1.27 Lakh New Infections; Active Cases Below 20L

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7. Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Confident to inoculate whole population by Dec 2021: ICMR DG Bhargava

New Delhi: Underlining that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday expressed confidence that India’s entire population will be vaccinated by December 2021. Briefing the press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Bhargava...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Public health groups urge GST Council

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 31 (ANI): On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the public health groups along with doctors have urged the GST Council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products to generate additional revenue for the government to aid the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The public health...
Healthjagonews24.com

Serum Institute promises 9-10 crore Covishield doses in June

Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of Covishield in June, official sources said on Sunday amid complaint by States about the shortage of anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs. In a recent letter to Union Home...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India records 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The daily positivity...
Pharmaceuticalsmelodyinter.com

Pfizer jab less effective, still protects against India strain

PARIS, May 29 — The Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible Indian strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study by France”s Pasteur Institute. “Despite slightly diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine probably protects” against the Indian variant, according...
Healthsamachar-news.com

Vaccine Takes Time for Harvesting and Quality Testing, This Cannot Be Done Overnight: Govt

Vaccine, being a biological product, takes time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The ministry said Government of India, through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is regularly interacting with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available in the country. “The concrete actions are a stern indication that Government of India is making all out efforts to increase vaccine production in the country as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for national Covid vaccination programme,” the ministry in a statement.
IndiaForeign Policy

Fragile India, Strong India

As India’s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede, it has become clear some parts of the country have met the surge better than others. The state of Kerala in southern India, for example, has dealt with the pandemic in an exemplary fashion—with its mortality rate being the lowest in the country at 0.4 percent—even though it was home to the first COVID-19 case in all of India at the end of January last year. At the other end of the spectrum is Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, where the pandemic response has been little response at all.
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Why India depending on other countries for vaccines?

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned the Centre that why is it dependent on other countries for COVID vaccines when India is of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world. "Why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in...
Healthtucsonpost.com

Why is India facing vaccine shortage? Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Why is India, one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world, facing a scarcity today?, asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre for its management of the COVID-19 vaccination process. In a video captioned 'The...
IndustryWired UK

India’s CoWin vaccine booking system is a nightmare

Nimisha Niranjan was mindlessly tapping through her Instagram stories on the night of May 18 when one of the posts grabbed her attention. The post had a WhatsApp number that people could contact to book a Covid-19 vaccine slot for people between the ages 18 and 45. Niranjan, 22, had been trying to book a jab for weeks and thought this could be her way to get vaccinated.