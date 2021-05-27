Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Why Buy Moderna Inc. (MRNA)? The Numbers Say So

By cometadmin
cometreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (MRNA) recently disclosed results from its COVID-19 vaccine trials in a group of 12 to 17-year-olds. To get FDA approval, the company could contact them in the coming weeks. According to Moderna, in the 12 to 17 age group (3,700 participants), the mRNA-1273 vaccine is...

cometreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Fda Approval#Hiv#Fda Approval#Buy Moderna Inc#Melinda Gates Foundation#Nih#Mrna Shares#Infection#Company#Adolescents#Age Group#Adults#Hiv Prevention#Regulator Approval#June#Seasonal Flu#17 Year Olds#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechfox5dc.com

Moderna seeks full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Moderna has started its application to obtain full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, becoming the second vaccine developer in the U.S. to do so. The two-dose mRNA vaccine is currently being administered in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $1,149,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Industrytheubj.com

Moderna and South Korea Will Collaborate on mRNA Vaccines

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology association leading messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the public authority of South Korea: one MoU with the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH), an agency of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) for another collaboration on mRNA counter acting agent research in South Korea; and an extra MoU with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE), the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea (MOHW) to examine neighborhood manufacturing openings for mRNA vaccines in South Korea.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Novartis (NVS) Cosentyx receives FDA approval for treatment of children and adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novartis, (NYSE: NVS) a leader in immuno-dermatology and rheumatology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy1. This is the first approval for Cosentyx in a pediatric population in the US. The Cosentyx clinical profile is supported by five years of adult data showing long-lasting efficacy and a consistent safety profile across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis4-10.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2022 By – Abbott Laboratories Inc., Astra Zeneca plc, Bayer AG

Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Angina Pectoris Treatment research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Abbott Laboratories Inc., Astra Zeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Forest Laboratories Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Stockspulse2.com

AKBA Stock Price: Over 13% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) increased by over 13% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) – a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose of bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease – increased by over 13% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Akebia Therapeutics and its collaborator Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and adult patients not on dialysis.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

BridgeBio Pharma and Helsinn Group Obtain FDA Approval for TRUSELTIQ

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), through its affiliates QED Therapeutics Inc. and Helsinn Group, announced that they have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval for TRUSELTIQ (infigratinib), an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor of FGFR. Shares of the company were up 2.1% to close at $59.20 on May 28.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sleeping Aids Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast 2022 By – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer

Global Sleeping Aids Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Sleeping Aids Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Sleeping Aids Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Sleeping Aids research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Sleeping Aids Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Merck, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Serta International operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Why Stock of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Skyrocketed 25.2%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP), a global producer and distributor of distinctive paper products in North China, announced that the Company has officially obtained compliance for surgical mask products from the local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in China Hebei province. ITP stock price increased significantly adjacent to the news.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Why Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Stock plunged in premarket?

Clarus Therapeutics Defeats Lipocine’s (NASDAQ: LPCN) Patent Infringement Lawsuit On Summary JudgmentasFederal Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, granted Clarus’s motion for summary judgment against Lipocine, Inc. for failure to provide an appropriate written description of Lipocine’s asserted patent declarations. LPCN stock price plummeted adjacent to the news. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Why Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock is declining today?

Shares of the Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock continued to decline in pre-market today on May 25, 2021. MOXC stock price saw a downtrend of 5.15% to drop at $13.07 a share as of this writing. MOXC stock was gloomy in the previous trading and dropped by 5.81% at closing. Let’s try to understand the reason behind this bearish sentiment.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) stock falls in Pre-Market: Why is it so?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare diseases with unmet medical attention. , announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Temperato will report a corporate update at Oppenheimer’s Rare & Orphan Disease Summit. NMTR stock price declined adjacent to the news.
Public Healthpharmtech.com

FDA Issues EUA for mAb Therapy for the Treatment of COVID-19

FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. FDA announced on May 26, 2021 that it has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive viral testing results and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug, citing concerns...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Plinabulin And G-CSF Combination For The Prevention Of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

- The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for November 30, 2021. - Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has the potential to raise the standard of care in CIN prevention for the first time in 30 years. NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)...
Businessatlantanews.net

NGS-based RNA-seq market is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn with a CAGR of 19.3% Till 2027 with Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Immutep Enters Into A New Collaboration With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany For LAG-3 Therapy, Efti

Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to evaluate eftilagimod alpha in combination with bintrafusp alfa. New investigator-initiated explorative, multi-centre, open-labelled Phase I/IIa trial in 12 previously treated patients with different solid tumours, called INSIGHT-005 First patient is expected to be enrolled and dosed in H2 of calendar year 2021. SYDNEY,...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...