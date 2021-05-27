Why Buy Moderna Inc. (MRNA)? The Numbers Say So

The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) increased by over 13% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) – a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose of bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease – increased by over 13% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Akebia Therapeutics and its collaborator Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and adult patients not on dialysis.