Slàinte! Al Biernat’s North Exclusive Isle of Harris Gin

By SharonAdams
socialwhirl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlàinte! Al Biernat’s North to Serve Exclusive Isle of Harris Gin Cocktail and Appetizer Menu in June. First Restaurant in USA to feature the small-batch Gin. This June, popular Dallas-based restaurant Al Biernat’s is partnering with the Scottish Isle of Harris Gin to be the first restaurant in the USA to serve the ultra-smooth small-batch Gin. Al Biernat’s North has created an exclusive menu with three distinct cocktails paired with a specialty mixed appetizer plate, available for a limited time.

socialwhirl.com
