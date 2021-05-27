newsbreak-logo
NHL

How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes' plans for a playoff goalie rotation

By Luke DeCock
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

If it seemed like Alex Nedeljkovic went a long way to sprint the full length of the PNC Arena ice to join the celebration after Jordan Staal’s overtime winner on Tuesday, that’s really a short journey compared to the arc of his season. From clearing waivers in January to an immovable object in the Carolina Hurricanes’ net, the rookie goalie has upended not only expectations but his coach’s planning and past practice.

Hurricanes Nearing Extension With Rod Brind’Amour

Rod Brind’Amour’s contract situation in Carolina has been a discussion point for a good chunk of the season. However, he appears to have his new deal in place as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports (Twitter link) that the bench boss has inked a three-year contract extension worth around $1.8MM per season. The agreement comes on the three-year anniversary of his initial hiring to the position. TSN’s Frank Seravalli somewhat contradicts that report (Twitter link), saying he was told by the team that the deal is not done yet. Having said that, Friedman having the terms suggest it’s all but done at this point which he reiterated in a follow-up tweet following the denial.
Latest On Rod Brind’Amour

The Carolina Hurricanes have the most points in the entire NHL and look poised for another long playoff run. Their coach happens to be a franchise icon that served as captain during the organization’s only Stanley Cup championship in 2006. What seems like the easiest extension in history has been expected for some time with head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who is only under contract through the end of the 2021-22 season. But the deal still hasn’t been signed, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet shed some light on exactly why:
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Facing Blackhawks

Mrazek (lower body) will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Chicago, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Mrazek has missed Carolina's last eight games with a lower-body injury, but he's now fully healthy and will get the opportunity to get dialed in during the last week of the regular season before the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his sixth win of the year in a home matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's lost five straight games.
They Said It: Brind’Amour, Hamilton, Nedeljkovic, and Slavin on overtime win

Thanks to the heroics of Alex Nedeljkovic (game-winning stretch pass) Dougie Hamilton (game-winning goal), Jaccob Slavin and others, the Hurricanes came up with a big 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday to extend their point streak to 10 games. Nedeljkovic, Hamilton, Slavin and Rod Brind’Amour spoke to...
Hamilton’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dougie Hamilton scored on a breakaway with 52.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic picked up the assist on the winning play as the Central Division-leading Hurricanes extended their...
Nedeljkovic’s stellar assist lifts Hurricanes to overtime win over Blue Jackets

Saturday night’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets came at a very interesting time in both teams’ seasons. The Blue Jackets are just freshly eliminated from playoff contention after falling apart dramatically down the stretch of the regular season. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are just...
He said it: Rod Brind’Amour on tonight’s game

The Hurricanes will look to continue their hot streak with the second half of their final back-to-back of the season Tuesday night. After a 5-2 win Monday, they’ll look to do it again against the Chicago Blackhawks, extend their winning streak to five games and their point streak to 12 games.
Recap: Nedeljkovic, Canes Top Blue Jackets in OT

Nedeljkovic records 31 saves, first NHL point in 2-1 OT win. Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves and recorded the game-winning assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. HIGHLIGHTS | PHOTO GALLERY | STATISTICS. The Difference. On Friday, Alex Nedeljkovic made his...
Coaching Notes: Tocchet, Green, Brind’Amour

It seems that Rick Tocchet’s days as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes could be numbered. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there is growing speculation that Tocchet and the ’Yotes will part ways this off-season. Tocchet’s contract expires at the end of the season and Dreger does not believe that it will be extended. If not for the NHL’s expanded playoff structure last season, Tocchet would have failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the bench boss in Arizona. The team was statistically eliminated from contention this season with last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of what at one time looked like a promising playoff push. However, this is the third consecutive season that the ’Yotes have remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. Last year, it earned them a play-in series berth which the team turned into an upset win over the Nashville Predators and a first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Considering that Tocchet took over a team that finished last in the Pacific Division in his first season, three years of fringe contention and a play-in series win is far from failure for the veteran coach. Dreger does not definitively state that the separation is a unilateral decision by Arizona and it could be that this is an amicable breakup coming between Tocchet and the team. A highly-regarded assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Coyotes, Tocchet should have no problem finding a job this summer and it could be that both sides equally want a fresh start.
They said it: Aho, Foegele, Brind’Amour post morning skate

The Hurricanes will continue their five-game homestand with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets as they look to maintain or extend their lead on the Florida teams for first place in the Central Division. Rod Brind’Amour, Warren Foegele and Sebastian Aho spoke to the media following the team’s morning...
Central-leading Hurricanes start three-game set vs. Blackhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes don’t expect things to become any easier even while facing a team that won’t be involved in the playoffs. The Hurricanes, who hold the lead in the Central Division, wrap up the home portion of their regular season with three games this week against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Alex Nedeljkovic is Firmly in the Calder Trophy Discussion

The regular season is almost over and there's been a bunch of good goaltenders in the rookie class this season, but Carolina Hurricanes puckstopper Alex Nedeljkovic has made his case for the Calder Trophy at the final minute. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get...
Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of the Month – April 2021

If you’ve been watching any Central Division hockey recently, you’d agree – it’s time to stop labeling the Carolina Hurricanes as underdogs. After a 10-2-2 March that vaulted them above the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Hurricanes breezed through their busiest month of the season and came out of April with 24 points in 16 games, stringing together a 10-2-4 record. First in the division, first in the NHL, and yet few out there really consider them to be true contenders for the Stanley Cup.
Hurricanes, Preds set to open first-round playoff series

The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success. Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory - or suffer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. IN...
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal again versus Chicago

Mrazek will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Blackhawks. Mrazek was decent in his last start Tuesday against Chicago, stopping 27 of 30 shots en route to a comfy 6-3 win. The 29-year-old goaltender will try to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Blackhawks team Thursday.