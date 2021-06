Choosing local, seasonal produce when you can, can seriously boost your overall wellbeing. The summer is quickly approaching, which means an abundance of colorful produce will be ready for harvest in different parts of the country. Living in New York, I literally have the date set in my calendar for when the farmers markets finally open back up (June 11, in case you’re wondering). Generally, one of the best ways to find out which local foods are in season where you live is by visiting a farmer's market. You can also check out this helpful seasonal food guide that filters foods by month and state!