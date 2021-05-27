Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

India considering Pfizer's request for vaccine indemnity, govt advisor says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India is considering Pfizer’s request to grant it indemnity from costs relating to severe vaccine side-effects, a government advisor said on Thursday, adding that the company had signalled availability of its COVID-19 shot, possibly from July.

“We are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of ... certain volume of vaccines, in the coming months, possibly starting in July,” V K Paul told a news conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Indemnity#India News#K Paul#Company#Reporting#Bengaluru#Availability#July#Editing#News Conference#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Vaccines
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazilian govt to replace insurance holding BB Seguridade CEO -Valor

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - New management at Brazil’s state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to replace the chief executive of insurance holding BB Seguridade Participacoes, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday. Current CEO Marcio Hamilton is expected to be replaced by Amauri Aguiar de Vasconcelos, a former...
Economyhot96.com

Weakening economic ties to EU to dampen Swiss growth – Fitch

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government’s ditching of a draft treaty cementing ties with the European Union, its biggest trading partner, will lead to lower Swiss economic growth, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said last week it would break...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

India's ITC slides as second wave curbs likely to hit cigarette business

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd fell nearly 3% on Wednesday, after the company warned that lockdown restrictions could cause disruptions in its supply chain in the near future. For fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) such as ITC, selling everything from instant foods, snacks, groceries to cigarettes,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities at 19-month high * S. Korea's May consumer inflation accelerates By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares soared almost 3% on Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of additional stimulus. The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real estate stocks. Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht was roughly flat. The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections. "Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case counts and fragile economic outlook," Maybank analysts said in a note. Other currencies including the South Korean won and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve isn't too far off. Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the Fed's reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite rising inflation. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. "Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal debate on tapering asset purchases," analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note. Indonesian shares added more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Next on investors' radar will be the U.S. May non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April. "An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls ... will affirm the big miss in April as a blip," DBS analysts said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453% ** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day ** Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan ($1 = 31.1600 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.N2 0.5 5.53 0 25> China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German cartel office examining Vonovia's takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German real estate firm Vonovia has submitted its plan for takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen to Germany’s antitrust authorities, the cartel office said on Wednesday. Last month, Germany’s two biggest listed landlords announced their merger plan in an 18 billion euro ($22 billion) deal. The...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China shares end lower on profit-booking of tech, healthcare stocks

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Wednesday, as investors booked profits after a rally in healthcare firms driven by the country’s recent three-child policy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.76% at 3,597.14, while the bluechip CSI300 index was down 0.97%. **...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Mining rig maker Canaan argues against wholesale crackdown on bitcoin mining in China

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - A major Chinese maker of bitcoin mining machines argued against an indiscriminate crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, saying the business helps make better use of electricity and contributes to employment and the local economy. Zhang Nangeng, CEO of Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc, told an earnings conference call that although cryptomining activities using fossil-fuel power hampers Beijing's green efforts, those powered by clean energy should be spared from the crackdown.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GAVI in talks with China's Sinovax to expand COVAX supply - spokesperson

GENEVA (Reuters) - The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization’s approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said. “Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed. Our Standards: The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis,...