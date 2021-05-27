Jefferson Somerset drops two games during Spring Jamboree

It was a chance to get a glimpse at the Jefferson Somerset Academy Tigers on Friday, May 21, when they traveled down to Perry, Fla. for a Spring Football Jamboree. It is a tradition among local high school football teams to play in a shortened scrimmage game during the spring in order to give coaches an opportunity to see their teams under game time conditions. It also gives players valuable playing experience and upcoming seniors the opportunity to put their playing skills on film for possible college recruitment. The teams participating in the Spring Jamboree in Perry were, Taylor County High School, North Florida.