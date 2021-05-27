With 50% growth, Apple retains dominance of global smartwatch market in Q1, 2021 – Counterpoint research

Apple may release an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities sometime next year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently working on a new iPad Pro and a new iPad mini. Apple will reportedly replace the Pro tablet's aluminum casing with a glass back similar to the latest iPhones', partly to enable wireless charging. If you'll recall, the company went from glass to aluminum and then back to glass again for its phones — it made the last switch when it launched the iPhone 8.