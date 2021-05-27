With 50% growth, Apple retains dominance of global smartwatch market in Q1, 2021 – Counterpoint research
Counterpoint Research’s latest study of global smartwatch shipments in Q1, 2021 reveals that Apple dominates the market with an impressive 50% Year-on-Year growth. The increase in demand for the new Apple Watch Series 6 helped the company remain on top. With a below-the-market average growth, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 and Active smartwatch shipments grew by 27%. And the shipments of the low-mid range smartwatch models by Huawei continued to drop in numbers.www.ithinkdiff.com