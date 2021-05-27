Cancel
With 50% growth, Apple retains dominance of global smartwatch market in Q1, 2021 – Counterpoint research

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounterpoint Research’s latest study of global smartwatch shipments in Q1, 2021 reveals that Apple dominates the market with an impressive 50% Year-on-Year growth. The increase in demand for the new Apple Watch Series 6 helped the company remain on top. With a below-the-market average growth, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 and Active smartwatch shipments grew by 27%. And the shipments of the low-mid range smartwatch models by Huawei continued to drop in numbers.

www.ithinkdiff.com
TechnologyEngadget

Apple is reportedly developing an iPad Pro with wireless charging

Apple may release an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities sometime next year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently working on a new iPad Pro and a new iPad mini. Apple will reportedly replace the Pro tablet's aluminum casing with a glass back similar to the latest iPhones', partly to enable wireless charging. If you'll recall, the company went from glass to aluminum and then back to glass again for its phones — it made the last switch when it launched the iPhone 8.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Improved Its Earbuds Market Share In Q1 2021

Samsung is doing really well in the earbuds market, as far as first quarter of 2021 is concerned especially. With the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) market currently in recovery mode, wireless earbuds selling for more than $100 have regained their grip in Q1 2021. Samsung grabbed the third spot in...
Computersimore.com

New 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pro spotted in regulatory filing

A new report says Apple's rumored new 16-inch MacBook Pro has been spotted in regulatory filings. Apple is rumored to be planning a new mini-LED 16-inch model with a new generation of Apple silicon. If the filing is real it could mean an announcement is imminent. Fresh reports indicate Apple's...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Apple Watch Series 6 costs just $136 to make: Report

Apple is currently the leader of the global smartwatch market. Its Watch series has been a success across the globe, thanks to the company’s aggressive marketing. Now, a new report has revealed that the brand’s latest Apple Watch Series 6 just costs 136 US Dollars to make. According to a...
New York City, NYNewsday

Tech review: Google picks NYC for its first retail store

When most people think of Google, they think of its omnipresent internet search engine and the powerful software algorithms that run it. But Google has expanded into hardware. It’s growing roster of products includes Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Pixelbook laptop computers and Fitbit fitness trackers. In a nod...
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

Huawei to launch its Android competitor today

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to roll out its competing platform for Google's Android today. The operating system is called Harmony OS, and was first set in motion after the United States' trade ban led Google to withdraw Huawei's Android license last year. The operating system is set to roll out to the company's device today, on devices across Asia. The company had first announced the launch late last week.
Businessthehustle.co

How Apple built a 10-year lead in wearables technology

Apple’s AssistiveTouch in action (Source: Apple / YouTube) Apple’s latest reveal looks like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. Called AssistiveTouch, the technology allows users to control their Apple Watch without having to touch the screen. Instead, you can pinch and clench your hand or roll your wrist to do black magic activate apps.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Apple’s App Store Facilitated $643 Billion In Commerce In 2020

The App Store ecosystem enabled $643 billion in billings and sales last year, marking a 24 percent year-over-year rise, Apple said in a Wednesday (June 2) press release. Apple said in the release that an independent study by economists from the Analysis Group discovered that programmers selling merchandise and services in a number of areas expanded their operations as they reached clients around the world.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung and Xiaomi lead EMEA smartphone market in Q1 2021: Report

The smartphone market in the EMEA region registered a record growth in the first quarter of this year. Shipments crossed more than 93 million units, with Samsung and Xiaomi leading the handset market. For those unaware, the EMEA region includes Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. According to an IDC...
Marketsgizmochina.com

Global Smartwatch shipments surge by 35% in Q1 2021: Report

A new report has revealed that the global smartwatch market has seen notable growth of 35 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. Apple led the market and even saw a whopping 50 percent growth year on year as well. According to a Counterpoint Research report,...
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Watch Shipments Register a 50 Percent Annual Growth in Q1 2021, as It Captures One-Third of the Market, but Not Without Some Competition

A new report by Counterpoint Research says that global smartwatch shipments rose by 35 percent in Q1 2021 year-over-year. For Apple, it was the same scenario as the technology giant retained its position as the leader, causing overall growth of its Apple Watch line by 50 percent year-over-year as demand for the Apple Watch Series 6 increased. The company also saw its market share increase by 3 percent as compared to the year-ago quarter to 33.5 percent this quarter.